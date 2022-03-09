Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 561,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

