Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
