FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Reduced by Analyst

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODV. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
