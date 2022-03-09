FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

VZ stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

