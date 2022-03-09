FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $16.39 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

