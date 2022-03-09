FY2022 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreased by Analyst

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.