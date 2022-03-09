FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.95 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

