FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.35 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

