Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 712,845 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,562. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

