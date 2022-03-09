Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 60,532 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

FNKO stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Funko by 462.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 213,202 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

