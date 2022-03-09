Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

