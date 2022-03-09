FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.56

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.56 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 42976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

