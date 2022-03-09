fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in fuboTV were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 22.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 395,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

