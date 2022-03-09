Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

FCX opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

