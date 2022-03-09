FourThought Financial LLC Sells 28,510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

