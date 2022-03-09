FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,481 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

