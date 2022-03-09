FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $583,652,000 after acquiring an additional 320,396 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,627,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.