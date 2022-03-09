FourThought Financial LLC Has $814,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,977 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

