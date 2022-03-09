FourThought Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 4,206,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.