FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,217,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,616. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

