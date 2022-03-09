FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

