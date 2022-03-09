FourThought Financial LLC Buys 3,774 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 2,918,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

