FourThought Financial LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,639,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

