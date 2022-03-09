FourThought Financial LLC Buys 150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

