FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,623. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.21 and a 200 day moving average of $333.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

