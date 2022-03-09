Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.