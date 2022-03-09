Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.