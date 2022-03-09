Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will announce $432.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.70 million and the highest is $433.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $101.05. 5,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

