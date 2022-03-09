Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

FWONK stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

