Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

