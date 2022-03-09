FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 8,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

