Formation Fi (FORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $150,758.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

