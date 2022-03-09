Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

