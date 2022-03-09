Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

NYSE FBC opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

