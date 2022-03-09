Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

Five9 stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.10.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.