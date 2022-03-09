First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

