First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.23

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 6523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.