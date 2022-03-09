First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

