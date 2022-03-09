First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.07 Million

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will report $131.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $130.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $573.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,533. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $42.27. 3,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

