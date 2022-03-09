First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

