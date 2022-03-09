First Hawaiian Bank Invests $614,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

