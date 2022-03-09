First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 234.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bioventus by 192.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.23 million and a P/E ratio of -264.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

BVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Bioventus Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.