First Hawaiian Bank Has $562,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

