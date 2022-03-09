First Hawaiian Bank Has $536,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

