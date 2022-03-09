First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 9,800 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

