First Financial Corp IN Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. 8,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

