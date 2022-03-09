First Financial Corp IN Has $652,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 432,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131,484. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

