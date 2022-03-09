First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,282,000 after buying an additional 1,607,810 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 185.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 120,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,979. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

