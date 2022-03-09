First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 1,903 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866,031 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. 257,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

