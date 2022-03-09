Financial Comparison: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) vs. Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.65%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.36%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Samsara.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 180.61 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 18.94 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Samsara beats Arbe Robotics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

