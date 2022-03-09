FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIGS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

FIGS traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. FIGS has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FIGS by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

